Leawood council signs off on final development plan for Ranch Mart North, paving way for major work to begin

The Leawood city council this week approved final development plans for a major revamp of the northern portion of Ranch Mart Shopping Center at 95th Street and Mission, paving the way for substantial construction work to being in the coming weeks.

The council approved a 1% community improvement district sales tax application in April 2019. Funds from that CID, which will increase the sales tax from 9.1% to 10.1% for purchases at stores in the center north of 95th Street starting July 1, will provide an estimated $13.45 million toward the total project cost of $47 million.

Trip Ross of Cadence Commercial Real Estate, which represents the property’s owner, Bob Regnier, who is also President and CEO of the Bank of Blue Valley, said patrons can expect to start seeing work on the exterior part of the project getting under way soon.

“Interior demo on the property actually started in October,” said Ross. “With that said, large scale work will begin on site within the next several weeks. KCPL will begin burying the power lines.”

The scope of the project as described on Cadence’s project website is as follows:

Complete façade renovation of the entire center and interior remodel of Cosentino’s Price Chopper

New two story mixed-use building with second floor office space above restaurants

New pedestrian areas and connectivity to maximize safety

Substantial plaza and event space

Modern materials and architecture with lush landscaping

Updated parking areas, islands, and lighting

Cadence presented the flyover video below illustrating the plans to the Leawood council ahead of their vote on Monday: