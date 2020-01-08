Briefly Noted: Qiana Thomason named President/CEO of Health Forward Foundation, Bollier campaign reports $1.1 million in funds raised; Bill looks to loosen release of info on police shootings

Qiana Thomason named President/CEO of Health Forward Foundation. Health Forward Foundation’s Board of Directors has announced that Qiana Thomason is the organization’s new president and chief executive officer. Thomason, an Overland Park resident, will begin her duties Jan. 21. In her new role, Thomason will oversee funding for all six of the counties in the organization’s service area, including Johnson County. In 2019, Health Forward awarded 13 grants to nonprofit organizations in Johnson County totaling more than $1.3 million, according to the organization.

Kansas bill would loosen release of information related to police shootings. Two years after her son was shot and killed by an Overland Park police officer called to respond to his mental health crisis, Sheila Albers is hoping a new bill will change how information involving police shootings is released and how investigations are conducted. State Rep. David Benson, who represents Overland Park, has filed House Bill 2424 for this legislative session, which reopens Jan. 13, and will push for it to get a hearing in committee. Albers is also hoping the bill will compel county attorneys to release investigatory files in shootings to the public when they decide to not prosecute officers. [Kansas bill would loosen the release of information related to police shootings — NBC News]

Barbara Bollier’s campaign for U.S. Senate raises more than $1 million. Mission Hills resident Barbara Bollier’s U.S. Senate campaign announced Tuesday that it has raised more than $1.1 million in the final quarter of 2019. “I’m proud of the broad, bipartisan support we have received from across the state so far in this historic campaign,” Bollier said in a statement. “This demonstrates how excited Kansans are about this race and just how ready they are for an independent, voice of reason representing them in Washington.” [Kansas Democrat Bollier raises more than $1 million; Senate race heats up without Pompeo – Kansas City Star]