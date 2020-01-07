Lenexa advances plans for new commercial building at 91st and Santa Fe Trail Drive

Plans for a commercial office/warehouse building are in the works for a vacant plot of land at 91st and Santa Fe Trail Drive in Lenexa.

The Lenexa planning commission on Monday recommended approval of preliminary plans for Rick Ramsey Building, a commercial project at 12904 Santa Fe Trail Drive. The proposed project would allow for a speculative building for a mix of office/retail and warehouse uses, with a parking lot of 12 spaces to be built on the west side of the site.

City planning staff member Karen Gable said the property previously included a building occupied by a landscape service, but that building had been destroyed by fire and razed in 2007.

The planning commission had approved a new development on the property, but it was never built, and now the property is under new ownership by Rick Ramsey. Gable said no business tenants were mentioned in discussions with the planning commission.

“Normally we know who the end user is going to be, but I was really excited about it just because this parcel has sat vacant for a long time,” Gable said. “I’ve met with numerous people over the years on this site, so I’m really anxious to see something built there.”

The preliminary plans include a deviation from the minimum building setback. The commercial building will be located 20 feet from 91st Street instead of the required 30 feet, but city staff recommended approval of the deviation because the developer plans to add more landscaping on the site.

The planning commission recommended 9-0 that the city council approve preliminary plans for the project. Commissioners Don Horine and Curt Katterhenry were absent. There was no public comment.

The city council will consider preliminary plans for the project Jan. 21. If approved, the planning commission will consider final plans before construction can begin.