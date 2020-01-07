Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Post to moderate Prairie Village legislative forum Wednesday

Shawnee Mission Post to moderate Prairie Village legislative forum Wednesday. The city of Prairie Village has organized a forum for county and statehouse officials who represent parts of the city to discuss issues that have implications for local government as the 2020 session in the Kansas statehouse nears. The forum will cover issues including “dark store theory,” the Kansas property tax lid, and the prospect of adding state-level legal protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity, among others. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the participants as well. The event is free and open to the public. The Shawnee Mission Post will moderate the forum, which will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Avenue. (Note: Rep. Rui Xu had initially been slated to participate in the forum, but has informed organizers he will no longer be able to on account of a death in the family).

Lenexa shares winter weather safety tips for residents. The city of Lenexa has shared a list of winter weather safety tips on its website. The list covers a variety of topics, including plumbing, heat and electricity, pet safety and proper usage of generators in the event of a power outage.