Updates from Johnson County Community College: New year, new can’t-miss events

While students are enjoying a couple more weeks of winter break, the JCCC campus is already buzzing with activity! The new year brings a line up of lectures, exhibitions and must-see performances to help combat the winter blues.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store:

‘queer abstraction’ at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art

Leave preconceived notions of the body, sex, gender and love behind… queer abstraction features the work of 20 artists who create abstract pieces to convey the complexities of sexuality and gender identity in the 21st century.

This exhibition will be on display through March 8. Admission to the Nerman Museum is always free and open to the public!

Recital Series – Spring 2020

The Ruel Joyce Recital and Jazz Series features some of the most respected classical and jazz musicians in the Kansas City area. Each performance is held at noon on Mondays and Tuesdays starting Feb. 17 through April 7. These free, one-hour recitals are open to the public on a first-come, first-seated basis in the Carlsen Center Recital Hall (except where noted).

Carlsen Center Presents: Bomsori Kim

Internationally regarded as one of today’s most vibrant and exciting instrumentalists, violinist Bomsori Kim will perform in Polsky Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. Appearing with Kim will be pianist Amy Yang, another globe-trotting musician, for an unforgettable evening of music.

Carlsen Center Presents: Spencer & Rains Celebrate Kansas Day

The husband and wife duo of Howard Rains and Tricia Spencer bring their twin fiddle harmony and lifelong love of old-time music to JCCC on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The celebration kicks off at noon in the CoLab with a FREE mini-performance and Q&A session with Spencer & Rains about their passion – the preservation of Kansas folk music.

At 7 p.m., the pair will perform a foot-stomping, hand clapping concert in Polsky Theatre. General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for youth 17 and under.

JCCC’s Academic Theatre Presents: Ming Lee and the Magic Tree

Grab your kiddos and head to the Bodker Black Box Theatre the weekend of Feb. 7 – 9 for the JCCC Academic Theatre performance of Ming Lee and the Magic Tree. This children’s play is performed in traditional Chinese style and tells the story of a Prince on a journey to marry the Princess, with a little help from Ming Lee along the way.

All academic productions are free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required, seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

College Scholars: Ruth Heflin

Join Dr. Ruth Heflin, Adjunct Professor of English, as she explores the question, “What did the ancients really think about sex? And how do we know what they thought?”

Fascinated by The Iliad’s lamentation of a long-gone female-centered world view, Dr. Heflin researched archaeological, literary and historical evidence for the answers.

This presentation is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the Feb. 11 evening lecture in the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

Junior/Senior Day

Local high school juniors and seniors are invited to the ultimate Cavalier experience on Monday, Feb. 17, from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The day includes a chance to:

Learn about JCCC Admissions

Participate in a department fair

Attend a new student orientation

See mock classroom environments

Take a campus tour

Stay in the Know

This only scratches the surface of our 2020 events! Check out the events calendar for a full list of upcoming speakers, performances, conferences and more.