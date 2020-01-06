Prairie Village Macy’s to shut down, ending decades of having department store at Village Shops

The space that’s housed a department store at the Village Shops for decades will soon be vacant.

Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson informed the city council at Monday’s meeting that Village Shops owner First Washington had told staff that the Macy’s department store which anchors the center would be shutting down. Macy’s then confirmed to the Shawnee Mission Post that the Prairie Village store would be closing soon.

Macy’s spokesperson Carolyn Ng Cohen said that a clearance sale will begin this month and will last eight to 12 weeks. Management has informed employees at the store of the coming closure.

“Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources,” Ng Cohen said.

The store at the Village Shops operated for many years as The Jones Store. It was transferred to a Macy’s after The Jones Store name was phased out following the consolidation of department store companies in the 2000s.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Prairie Village community over the past 62 years,” Ng Cohen said.

We’ve put in a request for comment with First Washington on the closure of the store and the process for determining what will be done with the space. We’ll update the story if and when we get a response.