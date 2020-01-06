Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission hosting reception for outgoing school board members Patty Mach, Deb Zila

Shawnee Mission hosting reception for outgoing school board members Patty Mach, Deb Zila. The Shawnee Mission School District is hosting a retirement reception for outgoing board members Patty Mach and Deb Zila. The reception is open to the public and set for 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St., Overland Park.
Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢
You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.