Your Community: Call for Submissions – elementia issue xvii

elementia is now accepting submissions for issue xvii.

elementia is Johnson County Library’s award-winning teen literary magazine published to represent and uplift young adults. The magazine’s editorial and design committees include high school students from all over Johnson County who volunteer their time to read and discuss each submitted piece. elementia accepts original poetry, fiction, nonfiction, graphic stories, photography and illustrations. Library staff offer workshops on graphic design and critique skills to help committee members hone their judging skills.

The question for elementia issue xvii is: what connects you?

We are each a collection of connections, our root systems shaped by influences of our families, friends, collaborators and heroes. Our links and bonds each tell a story about who we are and where we’ve been. This spring at Johnson County Library, you are invited to discover what connects you.

Submit your original poetry, short stories, essays, comics, or artwork through February 1, 2020.

