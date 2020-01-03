Mission awards comprehensive plan contract to Confluence for first update in 9 years

The Mission city council last month awarded its comprehensive plan update to the design and architecture firm Confluence. This will be the second update to the city’s current plan in 13 years, as Mission last adopted a comprehensive plan back in 2007 and updated that plan in 2011.

“I just think it’s very timely for us to go ahead and do this,” Councilmember Ken Davis said. “We haven’t done [a comprehensive plan] since 2007, it’s been updated in 2011, it’s really time for us — there’s been a lot of changes since 2007.”

The project will take approximately one year and is not to exceed $120,000, according to city documents. Confluence will conduct a review of the existing comprehensive plan as well as master plan documents, and then conduct an analysis of the following items:

Emerging trends in residential and commercial land uses

Existing transportation network and potential opportunities

Land use classifications and zoning

Existing technology infrastructure

A selection committee — which included Mayor Ron Appletoft, Planning Commissioner Robin Dukelow, Councilmember Arcie Rothrock and city staff members — reviewed and scored all nine of the proposals submitted to the city, Councilmember Hillary Thomas said.

The committee then interviewed five design and architecture firms and considered the cost before deciding on Confluence, Thomas said. Confluence had the highest price point at an estimated cost of $120,000. The four other firms had estimated costs ranging from $99,000 to $111,000, according to city documents.

City council approved the contract award unanimously following Thomas’s presentation. Additionally, Confluence sent a representative who will be working on Mission’s comprehensive plan update to a Community Development Committee meeting, which Thomas said was promising.

“At our committee meeting… [they] had a lot of wonderful things to present, and I think that the city and staff will be in good hands as we move forward,” Thomas said.

A number of community engagement opportunities will be available throughout the 12-month process, according to city documents. These opportunities include a kick-off workshop event, a youth workshop, and a booth at various events that will provide general information to the public.

Confluence is currently involved in similar comprehensive plan updates with Mission’s neighbors, Merriam and Roeland Park.