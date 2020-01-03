Lenexa’s 2020 calendar packed with festivals, concerts, fairs

The city of Lenexa has announced its event schedule for 2020 — and it looks like this year is going to be packed with activities, including its annual Spinach Festival, several live performances, arts and crafts shows and its annual Great Lenexa BBQ Battle.

Known as the City of Festivals, Lenexa hosts more than a dozen major events in the community each year, city staff noted in a press release on the event schedule Thursday. Here are a few key dates to mark on your calendar:

Cupid’s Gems Artisan Jewelry Show

Saturday, Feb. 1

Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Road

lenexa.com/cupids

Thompson Trunk Show

Thursday, March 5

Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Road

lenexa.com/bridalshow

Lenexa Art Fair

Saturday, May 9

Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway

lenexa.com/artfair

Old Town Food Truck Frenzy

Saturday, June 6

Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road

lenexa.com/foodtruckfrenzy

Great Lenexa BBQ Battle

June 26-27

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road

lenexa.com/bbq

Lenexa Freedom Run / Community Days Parade

July 4

Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road

lenexa.com/freedomrun and lenexa.com/parade

Moonlight Bike Ride

Saturday, July 18

Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive & Pflumm Road

lenexa.com/bikeride

Tiny Tot Triathlon

Saturday, Aug. 22

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road

lenexa.com/tinytottri

Lenexa Spinach Festival

Saturday, Sept. 12

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road

lenexa.com/spinach

Food Truck Frenzy

Saturday, Sept. 19

Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway

lenexa.com/foodtruckfrenzy

Enchanted Forest

Thursday, Oct. 29

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road

lenexa.com/enchanted

Sar-Ko Aglow