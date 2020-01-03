Lenexa’s 2020 calendar packed with festivals, concerts, fairs

The city of Lenexa has announced its event schedule for 2020 — and it looks like this year is going to be packed with activities, including its annual Spinach Festival, several live performances, arts and crafts shows and its annual Great Lenexa BBQ Battle.
Known as the City of Festivals, Lenexa hosts more than a dozen major events in the community each year, city staff noted in a press release on the event schedule Thursday. Here are a few key dates to mark on your calendar:
Cupid’s Gems Artisan Jewelry Show
- Saturday, Feb. 1
- Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Road
- lenexa.com/cupids
Thompson Trunk Show
- Thursday, March 5
- Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Road
- lenexa.com/bridalshow
Lenexa Art Fair
- Saturday, May 9
- Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway
- lenexa.com/artfair
Old Town Food Truck Frenzy
- Saturday, June 6
- Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road
- lenexa.com/foodtruckfrenzy
Great Lenexa BBQ Battle
- June 26-27
- Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
- lenexa.com/bbq
Lenexa Freedom Run / Community Days Parade
- July 4
- Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road
- lenexa.com/freedomrun and lenexa.com/parade
Moonlight Bike Ride
- Saturday, July 18
- Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Drive & Pflumm Road
- lenexa.com/bikeride
Tiny Tot Triathlon
- Saturday, Aug. 22
- Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
- lenexa.com/tinytottri
Lenexa Spinach Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 12
- Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
- lenexa.com/spinach
Food Truck Frenzy
- Saturday, Sept. 19
- Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway
- lenexa.com/foodtruckfrenzy
Enchanted Forest
- Thursday, Oct. 29
- Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
- lenexa.com/enchanted
Sar-Ko Aglow
- Friday, Dec. 4
- (Park to stay lit through early January)
- Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
- lenexa.com/sarkoaglow