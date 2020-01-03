Events

Lenexa’s 2020 calendar packed with festivals, concerts, fairs

Leah Wankum - January 3, 2020 8:09 am
Lenexa’s annual Spinach Festival in 2019. Photo credit Bill Harrison

The city of Lenexa has announced its event schedule for 2020 — and it looks like this year is going to be packed with activities, including its annual Spinach Festival, several live performances, arts and crafts shows and its annual Great Lenexa BBQ Battle.

Known as the City of Festivals, Lenexa hosts more than a dozen major events in the community each year, city staff noted in a press release on the event schedule Thursday. Here are a few key dates to mark on your calendar:

Cupid’s Gems Artisan Jewelry Show

Thompson Trunk Show

Lenexa Art Fair

Old Town Food Truck Frenzy

Great Lenexa BBQ Battle

  • June 26-27
  • Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
  • lenexa.com/bbq

Lenexa Freedom Run / Community Days Parade

Moonlight Bike Ride

Tiny Tot Triathlon

Lenexa Spinach Festival

  • Saturday, Sept. 12
  • Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
  • lenexa.com/spinach

Food Truck Frenzy

Enchanted Forest

  • Thursday, Oct. 29
  • Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
  • lenexa.com/enchanted

Sar-Ko Aglow

  • Friday, Dec. 4
  • (Park to stay lit through early January)
  • Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road
  • lenexa.com/sarkoaglow

