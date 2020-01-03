First Heritage Bank to build retail location in Lenexa City Center

First Heritage Bank is making plans to move its southern Overland Park offices to Lenexa City Center.

Headquartered in Centralia, the company closed Tuesday on a site at Lenexa City Center and will build a 5,500 square foot bank on 87th Street Parkway between Elmridge and Winchester streets.

Once the new building is complete, First Heritage Bank will relocate from its current space at West 130th Street and Foster in Overland Park. The new office in Lenexa will also house its first retail banking location in the city.

“This would be a foray into a stand-alone building that would house commercial banking teams and also a retail branch in Lenexa,” said Tyler Bachman, chief credit officer for First Heritage Bank. “Our plans are to continue serving the needs of small and medium size businesses throughout the metro, but also serving the needs of consumer and other retail banking customers in the City Center area.”

The proposed final plan for the project includes a one-story building that will look like two stories once complete. The building will be constructed above the parking lot for Gomer’s. Nine parking spaces below the building will be dedicated to employees and customers, and the bank will have a shared parking agreement with Gomer’s on the northwest corner of the lot, Bachman noted to the Lenexa city council Dec. 3.

“Our hope is to get more walk-in traffic, but we are not a retail focused bank, we are a business bank with all of the amenities that will serve consumers in the area,” Bachman said.

The Lenexa city council unanimously approved a re-plat for the project, which divides the site into two lots — one for Gomer’s and the other for the bank. The council also unanimously accepted an easement for the portion of sidewalk that enters private property for the site.

First Heritage Bank was founded in 1882 as a primarily family-owned bank, with the fifth and sixth generations of family currently involved in management and ownership, Bachman said.

The company is planning to complete construction by mid-November.