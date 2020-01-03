Consider a career in local government



Imagine being part of an organization where you serve your neighbors, work alongside highly competent professionals, receive great pay and benefits, and have fun along the way. If you are looking for that kind of remarkable work environment, explore career opportunities with the City of Lenexa at Lenexa.com/Jobs.

A career in public service can be very fulfilling because the work directly impacts a community. Local governments provide a wide range of services that keep a town ticking and address issues that matter to their residents.

The City of Lenexa is looking for exceptional individuals to join our team. We hire people who love what they do, give them tools to succeed and watch them thrive in a supportive environment.

An equal opportunity employer, the City of Lenexa strives to treat all employees fairly, with consistency and respect, while providing a positive, challenging and rewarding work environment. We value and encourage diversity in our workplace.

For those at the beginning of their work experience, we have entry-level opportunities including:

Street maintenance worker

Parks maintenance worker

Police officer

Building services worker

Lifeguard and other aquatics staff

Fitness instructors

Customer experience staff for the Lenexa Rec Center

Openings for full- and part-time jobs are posted throughout the year as positions become available. It takes dedicated people with a variety of skill sets to serve our community. From information technology and landscaping to administrative support and customer service, we have full-time jobs that might pique your interest.

Lenexa employees demonstrate our values every day — integrity, teamwork, service, vision, dedication and we care. If that resonates with you, consider career opportunities with the City of Lenexa at Lenexa.com/Jobs.