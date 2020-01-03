Briefly Noted: Lathrop Gage merges firm with Gray Planty Mooty

Lathrop Gage merges firm with Gray Planty Mooty. Effective Wednesday, Lathrop Gage and Gray Plant Mooty have merged firms to become Lathrop GPM. Cameron Garrison, Lathrop Gage’s managing partner, now serves as managing partner of Lathrop GPM and chairs the firm’s 13-member executive committee, which consists of partners from both predecessor firms. Michael P. Sullivan Jr., Gray Plant Mooty’s former managing officer, now serves as partner-in-charge of the firm’s Minneapolis office, is a member of the executive committee and is charged with overseeing integration of the two firms. “As the new year begins, so does the future of Lathrop GPM,” Garrison said. “We are excited that our clients will benefit from a greater geographic reach, new and expanded legal practices and access to deeper benches in several areas, and our lawyers have already seized upon myriad opportunities to provide even better service to our clients.”