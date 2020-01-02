Shawnee Mission Post to moderate Prairie Village legislative forum Jan. 8

The city of Prairie Village has organized a forum for county and statehouse officials who represent parts of the city to discuss issues that have implications for local government as the 2020 session in the Kansas statehouse nears.

The Shawnee Mission Post will moderate the forum, which will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Avenue. Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson will make introductory remarks at the event. Other participating officials will be:

County Chair Ed Eilert

District 1 County Commissioner Becky Fast

Rep. Riu Xu

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill

Rep. Stephanie Clayton

The forum will cover issues including “dark store theory,” the Kansas property tax lid, and the prospect of adding state-level legal protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity, among others. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the participants as well.

The event is free and open to the public. Full details are here.