Publication names Overland Park #2 place to live in the Midwest

The website Money Inc. has named Overland Park the second best place to live in the Midwest, rounding out a decade of accolades for Johnson County’s largest city.

Earlier this year, WalletHub named Overland Park the best place in the country to raise a family for the fifth time in a row. And Livability has consistently ranked the city as among the best places in the country to live (although it was left off this year’s list due to relatively high housing prices).

Money Inc. had the following to say about OP:

With a population of 186,147, Overland Park is the 2nd most populous city in Kansas, a claim that comes with a superb selection of job opportunities and an outstanding range of attractions. An excellent family atmosphere is complimented by a decent crime rate, a stellar selection of top-notch school, a strong property market, a friendly community, and a clutch of first rates parks and trails. Single professionals, meanwhile, are unlikely to feel short changed by the excellent selection of restaurants, bars, and clubs that populate the area, nor the easy drive into the heart of Kansas City.

Olathe, Johnson County’s second largest city, came in at number three on the list. The top slot was occupied by Indianapolis suburb Carmel, Ind.

You can find the full list here.