Lenexa OKs preliminary plans for new commercial development at K-10 and Ridgeview

Lenexa has approved preliminary plans for a new eight-building commercial development at the northeast corner of K-10 Highway and Ridgeview Road.

The 14-acre site is part of the larger Mill Creek Village South commercial development. The larger project is 170 acres and has been zoned for retail development in 2014, according to city documents.

The project includes a concept plan for several commercial buildings on the east side of Ridgeview Road and an office building on the west side. A stream tributary separates the new project from the remaining part of the larger project.

Project details include a hotel at the southeastern corner along K-10 Highway, an interior lot that may be developed as two inline retail buildings or one large building with a mix of office and retail uses.

City staff noted that some spots on the project may be used for restaurant or convenience uses. No tenant has been identified yet for the development, according to city documents.

Plans include a deviation request for the setbacks along the highway. The parking lot will be 36 feet from the off ramp of K-10, instead of the required 100 feet. However, the buildings will meet the required 100-foot setback, city staff noted.

Councilmembers asked about parking and traffic flow issues as well as the requested deviations, but overall spoke in favor of the project.

The Lenexa city council on Dec. 17 voted 7-0 to approve preliminary plans for the commercial development. Councilmember Tom Nolte recused himself from discussions and voting, citing a potential conflict of interest.

The developer, Ten Ridge LLC and John Davidson with Davidson Architecture + Engineering plan to begin construction this spring.