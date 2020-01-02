Shawnee Mission area projects abound in 2020 list of county’s road, stormwater management initiatives

Johnson County has plans to fund more than $35.3 million in improvements to local roadways and stormwater systems in 2020. More than half of roadway projects directly support improvements in the Shawnee Mission area.

County funding for the projects comes from the County Assistance Road System Program and the Stormwater Management Program.

“These two programs are strong examples of county and city collaboration, utilizing joint funding to improve the major roads in Johnson County and maximize flood control efforts, which benefits all county residents,” said Ed Eilert, chairman of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, in a press release. “We appreciate the committees for both programs, made up of county and city representatives who together evaluate proposed projects and make recommendations to our Board for approval.”

The County Assistance Road System Program (CARS) plans for the year include adding one lane in each direction to I-35 near 75th Street. The county plans to spend $825,000 as one-half of the local share funding for the project, which is led by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Through CARS, the county pays 50% of construction and inspection costs, while cities are responsible for design, right-of-way and utility relocation costs.

Here’s a brief overview of 2020 roadway projects in the Shawnee Mission area, including details and contributing amounts from the county and cities.

In Fairway, major maintenance on Shawnee Mission Parkway from Brookridge Drive to Falmouth Road.

CARS funding: $169,000

Fairway’s contribution: $200,000

Total project cost: $369,000

Project details: Replace south side sidewalk with accessibility-compliant sidewalk, ramps, and drives; accessibility-compliant ramps and drives on the north side of the street

Construction schedule: April to September

In Leawood, major maintenance on Lee Boulevard from 83rd Street to 95th Street.

CARS funding: $1,235,000

Leawood’s contribution: $1,235,000

Total project cost: $2,470,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay; street widening for bike lanes in both directions; driveway approaches, accessibility-compliant sidewalk ramps; select storm sewer improvements; pavement markings

Construction schedule: May to October

In Lenexa, major maintenance on Renner Blvd from 87th Street to Prairie Star Parkway.

CARS funding: $747,000

Lenexa’s contribution: $880,000

Total project cost: $1,627,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay with select asphalt patching and base repair; select curb and gutter repair; concrete sidewalk; accessibility-compliant ramps; street lights; storm sewer lining; pavement markings

Construction schedule: March to October

In Lenexa, major maintenance on College Boulevard from Lackman Road to Renner Road.

CARS funding: $714,000

Lenexa’s contribution: $842,000

Total project cost: $1,556,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay with select asphalt patching and base repair; select curb and gutter repair; concrete sidewalk; accessibility-compliant ramps; street lights; storm sewer lining; pavement markings

Construction schedule: March to October

In Merriam, major maintenance on Johnson Drive from Kessler Lane to Mackey Street.

CARS funding: $993,000

Merriam’s contribution: $1,245,000

Total project cost: $2,238,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay with select curb and gutter repair; sidewalk, sidewalk/ADA compliant ramp replacement; pavement markings

Construction schedule: May to October

In Mission, major maintenance on Lamar Avenue from Foxridge Drive to Shawnee Mission Parkway.

CARS funding: $422,000

State funding: $68,000

Mission’s contribution: $448,000

Total project cost: $938,000

Project details: Mill and overlay (ultra-thin bonded asphalt surface technique) with select full depth patching; select curb and gutter, sidewalk, and accessibility-compliant ramp repairs; bike lane/sharrow and general pavement markings

Construction schedule: April to September

In Overland Park, major maintenance on Metcalf Avenue from 75th Street to 83rd Street.

CARS funding: $272,000

Overland Park’s contribution: $272,000

Total project cost: $544,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay with select curb and gutter repair; accessibility-compliant sidewalk ramps; pavement markings

Construction schedule: March to October

In Overland Park, major maintenance on Metcalf Avenue from 83rd Street to 91st Street.

CARS funding: $621,000

Overland Park’s contribution: $622,000

Total project cost: $1,243,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay with select curb and gutter repair; accessibility-compliant sidewalk ramps; pavement markings

Construction schedule: March to October

In Overland Park, major maintenance on College Boulevard from Quivira Road to Switzer Road.

CARS funding: $298,000

Overland Park’s contribution: $299,000

Total project cost: $597,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay with select curb and gutter repair; accessibility-compliant sidewalk ramps; pavement markings

Construction schedule: March to October

In Overland Park and Prairie Village, major maintenance on Nall Avenue from 83rd Street to 95th Street.

CARS funding: $542,000

Overland Park’s contribution: $341,000

Prairie Village’s contribution: $201,000

Total project cost: $1,084,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay with select curb and gutter repairs; accessibility-compliant ramps; pavement markings

Construction schedule: March to October

In Prairie Village, major maintenance on Roe Avenue from 83rd Street to 91st Street.

CARS funding: $326,000

Prairie Village’s contribution: $336,000

Total project cost: $662,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay with select asphalt, and curb and gutter repair; pavement markings

Construction schedule: March to October

In Roeland Park, major maintenance on Roe Boulevard from County Line to Johnson Drive.

CARS funding: $1,619,000

Roeland Park’s contribution: $2,795,500

Federal aid: $4,662,500

Total project cost: $9,077,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay with select full base, curb and gutter repairs; accessibility-compliant sidewalk ramps; concrete repair at intersections; new sidewalk; pavement markings

Construction schedule: April to September

In Shawnee, major maintenance on Pflumm Road from Midland Drive to south city limits.

CARS funding: $1,375,000

Shawnee’s contribution: $1,485,000

Total project cost: $2,860,000

Project details: Two-inch mill and overlay; with select curb and storm sewer repair; traffic signal at 71st St; street lighting LED retrofit; pavement markings

Construction schedule: May to December

In Westwood, major maintenance on Belinder Avenue from south city limits to 47th Street.

CARS funding: $70,000

Westwood’s contribution: $83,000

Total project cost: $153,000

Project details: Mill and overlay (ultra-thin bonded asphalt surface technique) with select full depth base and curb and gutter repairs; pavement markings

Construction schedule: April to October

Here’s a brief overview of flood risk reduction projects for stormwater systems in the Shawnee Mission area. Public documents did not indicate specific timelines, although these projects are slated for 2020.

In Leawood, Leawood South subdivision stormwater improvements.

SMP funding: $423,582

Leawood’s contribution: $141,194

Project cost: $564,776

In Overland Park, 95th & Moody to 101st & Connell stormwater improvements, Phase 1.

SMP funding: $3,132,000

Overland Park’s contribution: $1,044,000

Project cost: $4,176,000

In Prairie Village, low water crossing removal and stormwater improvements at Delmar/Fontana.