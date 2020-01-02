Johnson County Library’s Cedar Roe branch reopens after two months of roof repairs, other projects

Book worms rejoice: a Johnson County library branch is back open and ready for patrons for the first time since October.

The Johnson County Library Cedar Roe branch, 5120 Cedar Street, reopened on Monday after a two-month long closure for roof repairs. Staff members from the Cedar Roe branch, who worked at other branches over the last two months, were eager to get back to normal — as were regular Cedar Roe patrons, Assistant Branch Manager Alison Pierson said.

“Cedar Roe is, I think, one of the most beloved neighborhood libraries,” Pierson said. “It has a real following in the neighborhood. One of our patrons [Monday] morning brought us a cake as a welcome back.”

The flat portion of the roof was entirely replaced, complete with new roof drains and insulation. Closing the library allowed for the opportunity to complete projects other than roof repairs, as well: the entire library underwent a deep clean, new carpet was installed in the entryway, and updates were made to the restroom including new mirrors.

Pierson said the new carpet will offer a more welcoming experience for patrons using a wheelchair, walker or strollers. Now, patrons won’t have to struggle with the entryway mats and other obstacles, she said. The repairs and updates shows that Johnson County Library is committed to the community, she said.

“The updates, overall, I think, show the library’s investment in the community and the building,” Pierson said. “I think that is something that we’ve seen a really positive reaction to in Roeland Park.”