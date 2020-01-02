Briefly Noted: USD 232’s free screening of ‘Angst’ documentary to address anxiety in students

USD 232’s free screening of ‘Angst’ documentary to address anxiety in students. The USD 232 school district is offering a free screening of “Angst,” a documentary intended to help parents recognize the signs of anxiety and encourage them to reach out for help. The screening takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at De Soto High School Theater, 35000 W. 91st St., De Soto. Free tickets are available online.

Two people die in fatal plane crash at Johnson County Executive Airport. Two people — 48-year-old Jonathan Vannatta and 43-year-old Darcy Matthews — died after a single-engine plane crashed at the Johnson County Executive Airport on Tuesday afternoon in Olathe,. The cause of the crash is unknown, but the National Transportation Safety Board said it will have a preliminary report available sometime in the next few weeks. A full report could take 18 to 24 months. [DEA agent killed in double fatal JoCo plane crash; NTSB investigating — KCTV]

Shawnee fitness center EverFit moves to new location in Perimeter Park. EverFit, a fitness facility in Shawnee, recently moved to a new location in Perimeter Park. Dawn Rattan, owner of EverFit, is hosting a ribbon cutting with the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16.