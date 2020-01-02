Best Bets for the Weekend: Rocking, curling, bee keeping

Confession time. New Year’s Day is my least favorite day of the year. Although I love spending time with my family and getting cozy in front of the tv by January first I am over it. And guess what? Everything is closed and we’re trapped inside our tiny house and I’m out of ideas.
But we made it! It’s January 2nd and I can now rely on our community institutions to provide the fun for my family. Here are some good options for this week:
- Take it away, Rockin’ Rob. Music is always a great way to press the reset button, and the Rockin’ Rob show aims to promote fun and education through music and movement. At the Johnson County Museum Friday at 10 am.
- It’s a new year and it’s time to learn some new things. Curling, that Olympic sport where heavy disks are swept across ice, is strangely hypnotic and fascinating. If you’d like to learn more about it, come by Talk of the Town on Friday night.
- Are you familiar with Dia de los Reyes? Also known as Day of the Magi or Epiphany, it’s a big day in many Latin American countries. The holiday represents the day the Three Wise Men gave gifts to Jesus and the day closes the Christmas festivities. Come by the Central Resource Library on Saturday afternoon to celebrate with reading, arts and crafts and more. Bring a shoe box for a special craft.
- More new things: keeping bees. Are you interested (and, more importantly, does your city allow it)? If so, the Kansas Bee Company is hosting Introduction to Bee Keeping this Saturday morning at the Olive Tree in Overland Park.