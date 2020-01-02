Best Bets for the Weekend: Rocking, curling, bee keeping

Confession time. New Year’s Day is my least favorite day of the year. Although I love spending time with my family and getting cozy in front of the tv by January first I am over it. And guess what? Everything is closed and we’re trapped inside our tiny house and I’m out of ideas.

But we made it! It’s January 2nd and I can now rely on our community institutions to provide the fun for my family. Here are some good options for this week: