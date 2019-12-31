Briefly Noted: Kansas Department of Revenue encouraging use of online scheduling platform at driver’s license offices in Mission, Overland Park

Kansas Department of Revenue encouraging use of online scheduling platform at driver’s license offices in Mission, Overland Park. The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles is encouraging visitors to begin using its online scheduling platform so that visitors can create an appointment and know “exactly” when they will be served at a driver’s license office, according to a press release. The state department had piloted the scheduling platform this fall in its Topeka offices and is offering the service at several other offices, including those in Mission and Overland Park. Records indicate that for 95% of the visitors who scheduled an appointment using the platform, the wait time is less than 15 minutes. The Mission driver’s license office had unusually long lines the past two summers. This service is part of the agency’s current line-queuing service through Q-Flow and appointments can be made 30 days in advance of a visit. Walk-in visitors will still be allowed on a first-come-first-served basis. All Kansas driver’s license offices will be closed New Year’s Day.

Johnson County Library re-opens Cedar Roe branch in Roeland Park after completing improvements. Johnson County Library has recently completed improvements at Cedar Roe Library, 5120 Cedar St. in Roeland Park. Cedar Roe Library re-opened on Monday morning. Improvements included repairing the roof, adding new roof drains and better insulation, a deep cleaning of the entire facility, and installing new walk-off carpet at the main entrance and elevator area. All Johnson County Library locations close early Tuesday, Dec. 31 and are closed Jan. 1.