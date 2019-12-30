Updates from Johnson County Community College: Goodbye 2019, hello 2020!

As 2019 comes to a close, we reflect on a successful year of achievements both big and small – all of which helped build a brighter tomorrow for our students, faculty, staff and community. Here’s a look at some highlights from 2019:

Study Abroad

JCCC ranked among the top twenty community colleges nationwide for study abroad participation, according to a report done by the Institute of International Education.

During the 2018-2019 academic year, 101 JCCC students studied abroad—and the vast majority earned college credit for their travels! Of those students, 76 participated in a JCCC faculty-led program. Faculty-led trips are open to the community and offer a unique opportunity to see the world alongside a knowledgeable JCCC faculty member. Check out our upcoming 2020-21 faculty-led trips to learn more.



Campus Upgrades

Our campus experienced several upgrades and new additions in 2019. Looking ahead, 2020 will mark the completion of our Campus Transformation Project. Thanks to this initiative, students are benefiting from a renovated gymnasium, the new Fine Arts & Design Studios and the impressive Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center. We will soon open our Enhanced Campus Front Door which includes the highly anticipated outdoor sports complex and Student Center entrance.

Athletic Achievements

JCCC Athletics had a record-shattering year of achievements:

Men’s and women’s basketball are currently among the top 10 across all seven NJCAA D-II rankings.

The men’s team held the No. 1 spot for three weeks and are currently No. 7.

The women’s team held the No. 2 spot for four weeks and are currently No. 5.

Men’s basketball head coach, Mike Jeffers, recently coached the 1,000th game of his career. In his 29 seasons at JCCC, Jeffers has claimed a record 488 victories.

Seven members of the men’s soccer team, and six members of the women’s team, were selected as All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference performers for the 2019 season.

Five members of the women’s volleyball team were selected for postseason recognition, including all-conference and all-district honors.

Sustainability

When you save $3.6 million in utility costs over eight years, compost 95,000 pounds of food waste and divert 60% of overall waste from landfills in a single year, you receive a top ranking from one of North America’s most prestigious collegiate sustainability advocate groups!

JCCC was named a Top Performer in the 2019 Sustainable Campus Index by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). We achieved the No. 10 spot among associate college institutions and No. 6 in the United States overall.

Additionally, Sierra Magazine – the national publication of the Sierra Club – released their ranking of North America’s best institutes for sustainability, and JCCC was named No. 4 among participating community colleges.

Stay up-to-date on all JCCC Center for Sustainability initiatives on Twitter.

Foundation Fundraising

Donations to the JCCC Foundation help turn educational dreams into realities for students who may not otherwise be able to pursue higher education. Here are the highlights of their record-breaking year:

More than $1 million was raised for student scholarships at the recent Some Enchanted Evening gala.

A $1 million gift from the Ronald D. Deffenbaugh Foundation established a new endowed scholarship for Industrial Technology students.

Ticket proceeds from the Cohen Community Series concert raised $50,000 for student scholarships and educational programs.

Registration proceeds from the Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk raised nearly $6,000 for student scholarships.

Upwards of $2,000 was collected on Giving Tuesday to support the Cavalier MealSHARE Program.

See You Next Year!

Each new year brings change and new opportunities to campus, but our promise remains the same: we’re committed to inspire learning to transform lives and strengthen communities. Here’s to 2020!