‘Tis the season for tree disposal: Where to get rid of your Christmas tree in northern JoCo

If you’re wondering what to do with the holiday tree that’s just hanging on to its last needle, no worries: most northeast JoCo cities have you covered. Here’s a list of cities with holiday tree drop-off or pick-up services for residents.

Overland Park: There are four holiday tree drop-off locations across Overland Park, one at Young’s Park, 7701 Antioch Road; one at the Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty Street; one at Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira Road; and the last at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th Street. Trees must be free of ornaments, and will be mulched and used for the city’s parks. These drop off locations are for Overland Park residents only.

Lenexa: Residents have two options for tree disposal, a drop-off and pick-up service option. Trees can be dropped off at the Little Mill Creek North Park parking lot between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day through Jan. 12. Lenexa is also partnering Boy Scout Troop #136 for a holiday tree pick-up service, which will take place over the Jan. 3 weekend. More information on how to schedule a pick-up can be found here.

Shawnee: The Johnson County Park & Recreation District is hosting holiday tree recycling program with a drop-off location in Shawnee at the Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park. The entrance for the drop-off point is at 7701 Renner Road, which is different than the main entrance of the park. Shawnee residents can drop off trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Prairie Village: For the first two weeks in January, residents can set holiday trees on the curb for pick-up on their regular trash days. If the tree is taller than six feet, it must be cut in half in order to be removed. Through Jan. 20, residents can take advantage of the city’s tree recycling program. Undecorated trees can be taken to Porter, Franklin and Taliaferro Parks to be put through the chipping machine.

Leawood: A city-wide holiday tree recycling program offers three different locations for Leawood residents to drop off their holiday trees. Residents can drop trees off at the upper parking lot of Ironwoods Park, 14701 Mission Road; soccer field #11 at Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Boulevard; or at the corner of Tomahawk Creek Parkway and 119th Street. All ornaments must be removed.

Merriam: A free, curbside pick-up service will be offered from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10. Residents can use an interactive, online map to see their pick-up day.

Mission: Trees will be collected as yard waste, and should be set on residents’ curbs free of decorations. All trees must be cut into 4-foot pieces or smaller.

Roeland Park: Residents can drop off their trees at the northwest corner of 48th Street and Roe Parkway, courtesy of the city’s holiday tree recycling program. Trees can be dropped off from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15. Additionally, the city’s waste collector WCA will pick up trees on residents’ normal trash days. For the pick-up service, the trees must be cut into 4-foot pieces or smaller, with all decorations removed.

Westwood: Residents can set holiday trees — cut into 4-foot pieces or smaller and free of decoration — out for regular Wednesday trash pick-up. The waste collector, WCA, will take the trees for composting.

Fairway: The city’s waste collector WCA will pick up trees on residents’ normal trash day. All trees must be undecorated and in 4-foot pieces or smaller.

Mission Hills: Curbside pick-up for residents will be offered from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9. All trees must be undecorated, set on the curb and must not exceed eight feet in height.