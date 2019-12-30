Statehouse

Shawnee Mission Post to moderate Prairie Village legislative forum Jan. 8

Jay Senter - December 30, 2019 7:48 am
Rep. Jerry Stogsdill is among the legislators who will participate in Prairie Village’s forum Jan. 8.face

The city of Prairie Village has organized a forum for county and statehouse officials who represent parts of the city to discuss issues that have implications for local government as the 2020 session in the Kansas statehouse nears.

The Shawnee Mission Post will moderate the forum, which will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Avenue. Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson will make introductory remarks at the event. Other participating officials will be:

  • County Chair Ed Eilert
  • District 1 County Commissioner Becky Fast
  • Rep. Riu Xu
  • Rep. Jerry Stogsdill
  • Rep. Stephanie Clayton

The forum will cover issues including “dark store theory,” the Kansas property tax lid, and the prospect of adding state-level legal protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity, among others. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the participants as well.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


The event is free and open to the public. Full details are here.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories