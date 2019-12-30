Fairway Houlihan’s closes amid parent company’s bankruptcy

A 16-year run for flatbreads and salads in Fairway came to a halt, for good, on Saturday.

The Fairway Houlihan’s location, 2820 W. 53 Street, closed in connection with the HRI, Inc. — the parent company of Houlihan’s — bankruptcy, according to an HRI statement emailed to the Shawnee Mission Post. The Olathe location also closed Sunday.

“There is never a good time to close a restaurant, but due to the wind down of the bankruptcy estate, the last day for both of these businesses was Dec. 28,” HRI Chief Restructuring Officer Matt Manning said in the statement. “HRI is doing everything possible to minimize the impact to affected team members by working to place them at different continuing locations and reaching out to local restaurant companies on behalf of the team members.”

The Kansas City-based company got its start in 1972, and runs over 100 locations nationwide. Three of those locations are still operating in the Kansas City area: one on 119th Street in Leawood, one in northern Overland Park on 95th Street, and one in Lee’s Summit, Mo. on Murray Road.

The Fairway restaurant first opened in January 2003.

Other HRI restaurants that will remain open in the Kansas City area include two Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social locations — one in Leawood and one in the Power & Light District downtown — and the J. Gilbert’s Wood-fired Steaks location in Overland Park.