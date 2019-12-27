Suspect apprehended without injury in Overland Park after KHP trooper fires weapon

A police chase that started in Lake Winnebago, Mo., Thursday ended in Overland Park following a pursuit of a suspect on foot and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper firing his service weapon.

Officers from Lee’s Summit and Cass County were part of the pursuit that crossed the state line Thursday night. At that point, the Kansas Highway Patrol joined in, with KHP units on the scene when the suspect vehicle crashed near 119th Street and Nall at approximately 9:30 p.m. The suspect then fled the scene on foot into the woods not far from Menorah Medical Center.

As the suspect fled, a KHP officer fired his weapon at the suspect, but did not strike him. Law enforcement officers located the suspect a short time later and took him into custody.