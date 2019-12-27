Overland Park police investigating Thursday night shooting at 95th and Quivira

Overland Park police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night at the northwest corner of West 95th Street and Quivira Road.

Officer John Lacy said a witness reported that three or four males in a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck fired about 10 shots toward another vehicle of unknown description. The suspects then left the area heading northbound through the parking lot between Shoe Carnival and McDonald’s.

Officers located “a number of spent shell casings in the parking lot,” Lacy said. There are no known injuries.

Anyone who has any tips related to this incident should call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.