Briefly Noted: Walmart planning new paint job for Shawnee supercenter store

Walmart planning new paint job for Shawnee store. Walmart is planning to repaint the exterior of its supercenter store at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Maurer Road. The company is repainting from its signature dark blue color to lighter grays and blues as well as a bright orange color for the pickup area. Some members of the Shawnee planning commission on Dec. 16 took issue with the bright orange color, while others supported the company’s color choices as a successful marketing strategy. The planning commission ultimately allowed it. Commissioner John Montgomery was absent.

Local children’s therapist and author Vladimir Sainte to read at Wonderscope Children’s Museum in Shawnee. Kansas City children’s book author Vladimir Sainte will be at Wonderscope Children’s Museum in Shawnee on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. to read his latest book, “It Will Be Okay.” The book is about a young girl named Alma who learns to master her anxieties and fears and become her own hero. Sainte’s visit comes during “About My Feelings” week at Wonderscope, when programming will focus on social-emotional learning. Following Sainte’s reading, children will engage in a creative art activity in which they create the “hope shield” featured in the book. Sainte will have signed copies of his books available for purchase.