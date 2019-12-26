Roeland Park approves land dedication, amendment to sale agreement for Sunflower Medical Group site

The Roeland Park city council earlier this month approved two items that allow the Sunflower Medical Group to move forward with construction of a medical office building at the northeast corner of Roe and Johnson Drive.

First, the city council approved the dedication of public easements — for sidewalks, drainage, utilities, and more — for the SMG plat. The developer needed to plat the property as a single plot, which could only be done after the City of Mission de-annexed a portion of the lot, according to city documents.

Following the unanimous approval of the dedication, city council approved an amendment to the land sale agreement to extend SMG’s deadline for vertical construction by 50 days. SMG will be relocating existing overhead power underground, and the relocation has to be complete before SMG can begin vertical construction, according to city documents.

SMG requested that vertical construction — which begins with excavation for the building’s footing — be delayed by seven weeks to May 1, 2020. City Administrator Keith Moody said the amendment would create a deadline SMG could actually meet, considering grating and other projects must be completed prior to power relocation.

“This amendment provides [SMG] the additional days they believe they would need to still be in step with the schedule as spelled out in the agreement,” Moody said.

Additionally, the amendment kept the originally agreed upon closing date, Dec. 12, and included the buyer’s name change from SMG to Doctor’s Group Company at Sunflower Medical. City council approved the amendment unanimously, with no discussion.