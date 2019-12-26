Prairie Village

Prairie Village gets grant from state for playground surfaces made of waste tire material

Jay Senter - December 26, 2019 9:00 am

The Kansas State Department of Health and Environment has awarded the city of Prairie Village a grant that will help complete access loops at two local parks using recycled materials.

The state’s Waste Tire Grant program provides municipalities with matching funds for projects that incorporate waste tire material. Prairie Village will add paths made from the material that will connect sidewalks to ADA transfer stations at Franklin Park (83rd and Somerset) and Weltner Park (79th and State Line Road).

The city says these new installations will “provide a loop of connectivity for our residents with special mobility needs at the park.”

The grant will allow the city to recoup up to 50% of the costs for the poured-in-place surfacing made of the waste tire material.

