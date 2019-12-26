Briefly Noted: Shawnee celebrates outgoing councilmembers Meyer, Neighbor and Sandifer

Shawnee celebrates outgoing councilmembers Meyer, Neighbor and Sandifer. The city of Shawnee on Monday celebrated the service of outgoing councilmembers Stephanie Meyer, Jim Neighbor and Mickey Sandifer, who served their last meeting that evening as seated members of the council. City Manager Nolan Sunderman said they served a combined 36 years of service to the city. Sandifer was first sworn into office in April 2004 and had previously served on the planning commission. Neighbor was seated in May 2010 and served as council president as well. Meyer was sworn into office in October 2013, previously served on the planning commission and has served as the most recent council president.

SM East parents upset over fake grocery ‘Obama Shed’ appearing on school property via Google Maps. Parents of SM East students expressed outrage on Facebook last week over a fake grocery, called the “Obama Shed,” located, according to Google Maps, on school property. Google Maps showed the Obama Shed, which also had a fake website, near the athletic track behind the school. That place does not exist. [Shawnee Mission wants to know who faked racist ‘Obama Shed’ on school property — The Kansas City Star]

EPA awards Westwood Hills for innovative storm sewer project. The EPA has awarded the city of Westwood Hills for its innovative storm sewer project. The city of 400 residents was recognized among 30 projects for its innovation that improves water quality, provides health or economic benefits and/or encourages sustainability. The Kansas Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund funded a storm sewer project that rehabilitated a 1920s collection system in the city. The city made upgrades to reduce erosion around culverts, curb inlets, junction boxes, and storm sewer pipes, and repaired broken curb inlets, curb inlet throats and tops, and culverts with structural issues. Westwood Hills is participating in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program. This makes the program’s first time funding a storm sewer project.