Best Bets for the Weekend: Singin’ and swingin’

It really doesn’t get more festive than the week between Christmas and New Year’s. If you’re feeling the urge to get out of the house, there’s lots of great options this weekend.
- Tomorrow is the last day to ride The Polar Express in Baldwin City. Treat your little ones to a magical night of a train ride and cocoa in their jammies.
- I’ve heard great things about Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood at the New Theatre and Restaurant in Overland Park. Watch this weekend as Robin Hood attempts to save the day when a greedy prince and his henchman, The Evil Sir Guy, take control of England.
- If you just can’t get enough of those old holiday chestnuts come by Homer’s in Overland Park for an after-Christmas singalong. From classic carols to boogie-woogie arrangements, it’s fun for any family and friends who may be staying over.