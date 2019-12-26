2020FIT: Welcome to your best year ever

The new year is coming quickly and many of us will commit to one resolution – getting in shape. And really, what better goal could there be? Getting in shape allows us to excel in every other part of our lives. From giving us the energy to be better caregivers, to helping us sleep so we can focus more at work, to burning our fat so we can feel better about ourselves, exercise really is the answer to so many of life’s problems.

2020 will be a big year for us at 2020FIT, and not just because the name now makes more sense. We’re close to finishing a massive renovation project that will allow us to serve an even wider community. Our facility will be state of the art, but our core mission is as simple as it gets – to be a fun and positive community that offers an encouraging environment for people of every age and ability to improve their physical and mental health.

Sound like something you want to be a part of? Come by today and commit to making 2020 your best year ever.