Your Health: A post-holiday cleanse for busy schedules



The holidays are full of delicious foods and wonderful treats—all of which can wreak havoc on our digestive system. If you’re feeling sluggish and experiencing some food sensitivity, you might consider a post-holiday cleanse to get your system back on track.

Dr. Megan Schlick, ND, has designed a straightforward, seven-day cleanse to jump-start your health goals with nutritious, whole foods. The cleanse, which comes with a shopping list and recipes, is available for free at MyHealthKC.com.

