Updates from Johnson County Community College: Support the Student Basic Needs Center and Cavalier MealSHARE Program

The mental and physical well-being of our students is a top priority at Johnson County Community College. Initiatives like the new Student Basic Needs Center and the Cavalier MealSHARE Program empower students to focus on their education by easing the burden of fulfilling basic daily needs.

Student Basic Needs Center

The Student Basic Needs Center is a safe, friendly space designed to provide students with the basic necessities for daily life. Open from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon-Fri, staff members are available to assist with housing and public transportation information, professional clothing items, social support services and other necessities.

“Some may have the perception there is not a food or housing insecurity challenge in Johnson County, or at JCCC. However, there are students who struggle, and the Student Basic Needs Center is here to help address those challenges,” explained Steve Franklin, Coordinator of Student Basic Needs.

The Cav Cupboard within the Center is stocked with food items, school supplies and personal hygiene products. Donations are always welcome and appreciated. Non-perishable food and personal care items in high demand include:

Canned meat

Pasta and pasta sauce

Cereal and oatmeal

Boxed dinners

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Toilet paper

Diapers

Soap

Hygiene products and food donations can be dropped off in COM 319, or in one of the six donation bins located around campus. Donations of new or gently used professional clothing can be dropped off at the Center for Student Involvement in COM 309.

Cavalier MealSHARE Program

Students dealing with food insecurity can struggle to succeed in college. To address this emerging crisis, we established the Cavalier MealSHARE Program to provide free meals to students in need. Dining Dollars are loaded directly onto JCCC ID cards, which allows students to purchase food items with discretion at any Dining Services location. This program guarantees access to healthy, quality food while on campus.

A donation of only $7 feeds one student for a day, $49 funds a full week and $833 will cover an entire semester.

‘Tis the Season for Giving

We’re thankful for the generous and ongoing support from our community. If you’re looking for a way to directly impact the lives of JCCC students, keep the Student Basic Needs Center and the Cavalier MealSHARE Program in mind, or consider a monetary donation to the JCCC Foundation. Whether you donate your time or resources, every contribution counts. Thank you for making this another successful year for our students!