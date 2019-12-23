Briefly Noted: Metro Squad investigating after shooting death in Leawood; Error in petition submission leads to Clayton refiling for senate race

Metro Squad activated to investigate murder in southern Leawood. Leawood police say they have called for the Metro Squad to investigate after a shooting Friday night that led to the death of a 24-year-old man. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. at the Leawood at State Line Apartments in the 13700 block of Kenneth Road. Police say Zachary Morrisey, 24, of Kansas City, Mo., died at the hospital from his injuries. Another man was injured in the incident, as well. Police say they have no suspects at this time, and are asking anyone who might have seen something or have captured anything of interest on their home surveillance system contact the Metro Squad at 913-642-5555, ext. 461, [email protected], or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. The Metro Squad is a team of investigators called to assist with crimes that may have elements that span jurisdictions.

Rep. Clayton refiles for senate race after error with petition submission. Rep. Stephanie Clayton refiled for the Senate District 7 race last week by paying the full filing fee to the Secretary of State’s office after the review of her submission to file by petition found she lacked the necessary number of signatures. Clayton explained on social media that she had inadvertently left additional pages of signed and notarized petition signatures at home when she brought them to the office, and that because state statute requires all petition signatures must be submitted at once, she decided to file by paying the full filing fee instead of recollecting the signatures. Ethan Corson, her opponent in the race for the Democratic nomination for the seat, said “We look forward to being the only campaign in this race to successfully file by petition.”