Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers officially opens for business in Merriam

Steakburgers are back in Merriam, and they’ve brought frozen custard along, too.

A new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant opened Thursday on the former Winstead’s site at 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway. The restaurant opening marks the completion of the first phase of redevelopment for the 11.79 acre former K-mart site, all of which is managed by Block & Co.

“We are excited to have Freddy’s as the newest tenant to the shopping center and expect to have some additional announcements regarding new tenants coming in the near future,” Block & Co. President David Block said in a release.

The real estate development and leasing firm negotiated a long-term lease for the 4,000 square foot property — which is one of the largest Freddy’s locations in the nation, according to the release. Construction required “an almost complete tear down” of what was left of the former Winstead’s, but Block & Co. used “various structural elements and features” when building Freddy’s. Additionally, a two-lane drive thru was created through the reconstruction of a retaining wall.

The Merriam Winstead’s closed in January 2017, and Block & Co. began negotiations with Freddy’s in September 2018. By April 2019, Block & Co officially announced Freddy’s was coming to Merriam. The Merriam location joins five other Johnson County Freddy’s, including two in Overland Park and one in Lenexa.

“It’s always exciting to see new businesses open in Merriam,” City Administrator Chris Engel said. “Freddy’s is a great addition and in a great location that I’m sure will flourish in our city.”