Briefly Noted: Nieman Elementary Principal Josie Herrera named Administrator of the Year

Nieman Elementary Principal Josie Herrera named Administrator of the Year. Josie Herrera, principal of Nieman Elementary, was named Administrator of the Year by the Latinx Education Collaborative. Herrera, herself an SM North graduate who attended Bluejacket-Flint Elementary and Hocker Grove Middle, has been in education for more than 30 years.

Johnson County’s 1/8-cent sales tax supporting education research initiative brings in more than $64 million. Since Johnson County voters approved the one-eighth-cent sales tax 10 years ago to support creating the Johnson County Education Research Triangle, the initiative returned more than $64 million a year in economic impact for the Kansas City area. The tax istax on track to hit $1.16 billion in economic impact by 2028, according to a study by the Mid-America Regional Council. [10 years in, JoCo Research Triangle is on its way to a $1.16B impact — Kansas City Business Journal]

Shawnee Mission hosting Research & Development Forum for student STEAM projects. The Shawnee Mission School District is hosting its 58th year of the Research & Development Forum, which features student STEAM projects. The forum will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at SM West, 8800 W. 85th St., Overland Park. The forum highlights innovative STEAM student projects in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Students in grades 2-12 are eligible to enter with projects from the fall or spring semester. Forum entries may receive one of several types of awards, including trophies, scholarships, and/or ribbons based on the level of the awards.