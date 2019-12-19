Restaurants

Village Shops’ Café Provence again named to list of top 100 restaurants in America

Jay Senter - December 19, 2019 2:00 pm
The restaurant at the Village Shops has again been named to Open Table’s list of the top 100 restaurants in America. Photo credit Café Provence.

Café Provence, the family-owned French restaurant at the Village Shops, has again been named among the top 100 restaurants in the country by Open Table.

The restaurant reservation website uses diner reviews to determine the eateries that make the list each year. Café Provence, which is owned by Patrick and Joanne Quillec, has been a fixture on the list in recent years.

Executive Chef Philip Quillec, Patrick and Joanne’s son, offers a menu of traditional French dishes — from escargot to dover sole to crepes and fois gras — that changes to incorporate seasonal ingredients.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Sushi House at Town Center Plaza made the list this year as well, and is the only other restaurant in Kansas to earn the distinction.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories