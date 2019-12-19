Village Shops’ Café Provence again named to list of top 100 restaurants in America

Café Provence, the family-owned French restaurant at the Village Shops, has again been named among the top 100 restaurants in the country by Open Table.

The restaurant reservation website uses diner reviews to determine the eateries that make the list each year. Café Provence, which is owned by Patrick and Joanne Quillec, has been a fixture on the list in recent years.

Executive Chef Philip Quillec, Patrick and Joanne’s son, offers a menu of traditional French dishes — from escargot to dover sole to crepes and fois gras — that changes to incorporate seasonal ingredients.

Sushi House at Town Center Plaza made the list this year as well, and is the only other restaurant in Kansas to earn the distinction.