Briefly Noted: Registration opens for SM East boys swim and dive team’s annual swim clinic

Registration opens for SM East boys swim and dive team’s annual swim clinic. The SM East boys swim and dive team’s annual Makin’ Waves Swim Clinic takes place Saturday, Jan. 4. The clinic, a fundraiser for the team, is designed for boys and girls ages 7-14 who already swim and want to learn improved techniques for warm-ups, strokes, starts and turns. It is open to any interested swimmers — not just those in the SME district area. Space is limited. Cost is $25 per attendee.

Third District candidate and former Roeland Park mayor Adrienne Vallejo Foster hosts program with conservative Candace Owens. Adrienne Vallejo Foster, former mayor of Roeland Park running for the Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District seat, is hosting speaker and commentator Candace Owens in Kansas City next month. The program takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1913 Pinnacle Way, Kansas City, Kansas. Doors to the program open at 1:30 p.m. A VIP reception takes place at 1 p.m. Tickets for VIP seating, reception and photo are $1,800, while premier seating is $100.