Best Bets for the Weekend: Snow Globes, Star Wars, Sound Bites

Whether your holiday excitement is just peaking or you’re already kind of over it (honestly, I’m tired), there’s something for everyone this weekend.
- There’s something so special about a Christmas concert. Friday night Village Presbyterian Church will host An Evening with The Snow Globes and Barnaby Bright. On a scale of one to ten you can bet that the festive atmosphere will be eleven.
- Celebrate a different kind of starry night this Saturday at the Monticello branch of the Johnson County Library’s Star Wars Takeover. Kiddos age 5-12 are invited for games and crafts. Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars characters.
- I love a good pop up as much as anyone. Town Center will be hosting numerous local makers this weekend at their Local Artisan Pop Up Store.
- Enjoy a nibble and a jiggle this weekend while listening to live music at the Lenexa Public Market. Saturday Nights Sound Bites is a low key but upscale way to enjoy a night out.