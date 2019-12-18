Your Health: Treating carpal tunnel syndrome

Do you do repetitive work, have an inflammatory condition, retain fluid or suffer from nerve damage? If so, then you may be at increased risk for developing carpal tunnel syndrome. While mild cases of carpal tunnel can be treated with anti-inflammatory drugs or splints, more serious cases may require surgery.

Frederico Gonzalez, MD, hand surgeon with AdventHealth’s Hand Specialty Center, shares treatment options for carpal tunnel in addition to preventive techniques for reducing your risk. The full article is available on MyHealthKC, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.