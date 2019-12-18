Briefly Noted: SMAC Clothing Exchange is happening today

Briefly Noted

Leah Wankum - December 18, 2019 7:15 am
Scouts from the area have collected supplies to donate to the SMSD Department of Family Services and Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA Clothing Exchange. Photo credit Lynne Milum.

SMAC Clothing Exchange is happening today. The Shawnee Mission Area Council’s Clothing Exchange is set for Wednesday. The exchange takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the SM Early Childhood Center, 6701 W. 83rd St., Overland Park. Entry is at Door #7. Several groups and schools have donated hundreds of new pajamas, and each child within SMSD can receive five new pairs of socks and underwear per semester. Identification with proof of address will be needed to ensure that the Shawnee Mission community is being served.

