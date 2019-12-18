Briefly Noted: SMAC Clothing Exchange is happening today

SMAC Clothing Exchange is happening today. The Shawnee Mission Area Council’s Clothing Exchange is set for Wednesday. The exchange takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the SM Early Childhood Center, 6701 W. 83rd St., Overland Park. Entry is at Door #7. Several groups and schools have donated hundreds of new pajamas, and each child within SMSD can receive five new pairs of socks and underwear per semester. Identification with proof of address will be needed to ensure that the Shawnee Mission community is being served.
Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢
You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.