Mission’s holiday adoption program deadline is near — but there’s still time to participate

Juliana Garcia - December 17, 2019 11:23 am
Six wooden Christmas trees with tags that list gifts families have requested line the halls of the Sylvester Powell, Jr. Community Center in Mission. The deadline to drop off gifts Wednesday.

It’s the season of giving, and the city of Mission is in the final stretch of an annual push to help local families around the holidays.

Those who wish to “adopt” a family for the program still have time. The holiday adoption program provides donated meals to families at Thanksgiving, and donated gifts to families at Christmas. Mission works with local school social workers to select families that will participate in the program.

Emily Randel, assistant to the city administrator, said the city is helping approximately 80 local families, but gift tags account for an individual person instead of an entire family. Gift tags are on display at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, allowing people to grab a tag and return a gift — wrapped or unwrapped. The deadline to drop gifts off is the end of Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Randel said city staff will use cash donations to purchase the remainder of gifts. Additionally, she said there are volunteering opportunities for gift wrapping. Gift wrapping will take place at the community center at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. The gifts will be delivered the same day.

