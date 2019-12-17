Sister-owners to open newest Urban Air Adventure Park in Lenexa this weekend

The owners of Urban Air Adventure Park in Overland Park are just a couple of days away from opening their newest location in Lenexa.

Sister-owners Aimee Mayhew and Nicole Tausz — and now, Tausz’s husband, Jerrad Tausz, who joined ownership of the company in the past few months — are gearing up to open their fourth location nationwide.

Located at 8540 Maurer Road in the Lenexa Point Shopping Center, Urban Air Adventure Park will celebrate a grand opening Saturday at 10 a.m. The company announced plans for the new operation, which is housed in the former Sears Outlet site, late last year.

“I think one of the things that we’re really excited about is that it’s Urban Air, but it’s not the Urban Air they know,” Mayhew said. “It’s a totally new experience, new concept. It’s Urban Air pumped up.”

Mayhew said the Lenexa park has several new features that make it different from the one in Overland Park. It’s got a skycoaster (suspended rollercoaster feature), rock climbing walls, a ropes course, a ninja warrior course, a battle beam (jousting on a balance beam) and a pro zone with threaded trampolines that bounce very high.

“And honestly, this park, it’s very easy for the adults and the parents to play with their kids in this park,” she said. “There’s a whole lot of things that you can be on as an adult and do with your kids, which is really fun.”

They are already accepting reservations for private parties. Urban Air also offers fitness classes and open jump times for children.

The family-owned business has been quite busy the past few months. They just opened their third location in Ankeny, Iowa, about six weeks ago. And next month, they are upgrading their Overland Park location to add rock climbing walls and skycoaster.

Once all is said and done, the cafes in both Kansas City-area parks will serve a full menu for customers. Mayhew added that the new location is also bringing 100 new jobs to Lenexa.

The sisters said the proximity to Lenexa City Center on the other side of I-435 was a plus for their new location.

“We’re excited to be a part of the revitalization of this corridor; 87th Street has kind of taken on a new life,” Tausz said.