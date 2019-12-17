Lenexa taps department veteran Travis Vaughn as new fire chief

Travis Vaughn, a 25-year veteran of the Lenexa Fire Department, will become the city’s new fire chief next week.

City Manager Beccy Yocham announced on Tuesday that she was appointing him to replace Chief Lonny Owens, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Vaughn will assume the role Saturday, Dec. 21.

“I am extremely humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the Lenexa community as its Fire Chief,” Vaughn said in the announcement. “I’m excited to continue to carry forward our commitment to excellence with a team of people who are the best in the business.”

During his quarter century with the department, Vaughn has served in a variety of roles, starting as a firefighter and advancing through the ranks to captain, battalion chief of operations, battalion chief of emergency medical services, division chief of administration and, most recently, deputy fire chief. He was trained at Columbia Southern University, the Los Angeles Fire Department Leadership Academy and the United States Fire Administration Executive Fire Officer program.

Yocham said she had confidence Vaughn would “excel in his new role.”

“He cares deeply about the City of Lenexa and will do an exceptional job leading this important department that provides vital services for our community,” she said in a statement.

Lenexa’s fire department has earned Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 status from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. Just 84 departments in the United States have earned that level of accreditation.