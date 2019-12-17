Committee presents concept for $3 million Roeland Park Community Center improvement project

The Roeland Park city council last week heard a final report from a group tasked with exploring ideas for the future of the community center that calls for $3 million in interior and exterior improvements.

The city’s Ad Hoc Community Center Design Committee, a temporary committee tasked with developing concepts for the facility, has worked with Kansas City, Mo.-based SFS Architecture on the design project. The goal of the project was to assess the practical needs of the community center, as well as to offer “direction for the capital investment plan and how to maximize use of the community center,” according to city documents.

Located in the former Skyline Elementary building next to the pool complex at 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park’s community center has had only minor renovations since it was shuttered by the Shawnee Mission School District in 1982 and eventually taken over by the city.

The proposal presented by the committee calls for an estimated $2.2 million in construction costs and an estimated $750,000 — give or take 25% — in soft costs that include factors such as owner contingency. In total, the project could cost the city anywhere from $2.9 million to $3.1 million. City council did not take any action regarding the community center final design report, though adoption of the document was recommended by city staff.

SFS conducted a visual assessment of the community center in August 2019 and reviewed the previously completed accessibility survey. Through the visual assessment, the interior and exteriors of the community center show no need for immediate attention, SFS architect Allison Vandever said.

Vandever said SFS assessed windows, doors, brick and stonework, sidewalks, railings and downspouts in the center’s exterior. She said recommended improvements for the exterior include replacing the basement door and light fixtures, as well as repairing site grading, and brick and stonework.

In the interior, the floors, ceilings, walls and floors, lighting, signage and fixtures were assessed, Vandever said. Recommended improvements for the interior include replacing the fitness flooring, and repairing signage, lighting and finishing materials. Wall and space modifications would also be conducted on the interior of the center.

Additionally, SFS proposed a new patio off of Room 6, dubbed Skyline Patio after the former school that opened in 1953. The design project could be completed as a whole, but could also be a phased project. Below are the proposed phases for the design project:

Phase one includes wall and space modifications, with improvements to be made adjacent to modifications.

Phase two includes cosmetic and lighting improvements to both the interior and exterior.

Phase three includes remaining improvements to the exterior, the patio and lighting.

Councilmember Tom Madigan asked if lighting in the back parking lot was considered during the design process. It was not, but Vandever said it could be added in a later phase if the city chose that route. No discussion around taking action on the item occurred during the meeting.