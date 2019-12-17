Briefly Noted: Safe Kids Kansas honors Charlie’s House for contributing to child safety

Safe Kids Kansas honors Charlie’s House for contributing to child safety. Safe Kids Kansas has recently given Charlie’s House the Outstanding Partnership for Child Safety award as part of the organization’s contributions to reducing unintentional childhood injuries. Safe Kids Johnson County and Charlie’s House raised funds and built a safety demonstration home in the Kansas City metro area. The safety demonstration home will be open in 2020 and is located at 2425 Campbell, near the Kansas City Health Department and Children’s Mercy Hospital. Parents and caregivers will be able to tour the home and receive educational lifesaving tips.

Lenexa PD provides safe driving tips during holidays. This holiday season, the Lenexa Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. At least 37,000 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, and 29% of those occurred in crashes when a driver had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08. A total of 885 people died in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during the month of December 2017. Below are some tips from the Lenexa PD for safe driving during the holidays: