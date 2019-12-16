Updates from Johnson County Community College: Graphic design students win big and give back

The new Fine Arts and Design Studios (FADS) at Johnson County Community College provides a collaborative environment that fuels a desire to create. This modern space increases exposure to the creative arts, an industry that’s crucial to the future of Kansas City’s economic growth.

Graphic Design is one such area with broad career potential. Our Graphic Design program helps students channel their artistic talents into applicable skills for that dream graphic designer gig. JCCC’s classes are designed to mirror traditional art school instruction, and our computer labs are outfitted with industry standard software.

Designing Beyond the Classroom

Best of the Best

Recently, three JCCC graduates received first place awards at the 15th annual AIGA Kansas City Design Competition. Their winning work was showcased in AIGA Kansas City’s printed catalog and was recognized at the Design Awards Gala & Exhibition this past September.

Here are the winning Cavaliers and their designs:

Shirin Abvabi: JCCC theatre poster design

Nicole Teufel: dog treat package design

Lauren Carmack: typography project received the Legacy Award

In honor of the 30-year anniversary of Kansas City’s AIGA chapter, a curated Legacy Award category was created to celebrate the 100-plus-years of Kansas City’s most iconic designs. Lauren Carmack’s work was among the winning pieces in this category, all of which have been digitally archived for future generations to enjoy.

Non-Profit Design Campaigns

Each year, our Graphic Design students partner with a local non-profit organization to provide free artistic services tailored to the organization’s needs and goals. These “clients” provide copy, images and logos to be used across an entire digital and print campaign. Through this collaboration, students get the opportunity to work under real-world parameters and restrictions (like a budget!) while developing brand solutions to reach a specific audience.

This year’s organizations and design campaigns include:

Shepherd’s Center of Kansas City – Community awareness campaign Shepherd’s Center offers support to older adults and encourages healthy, independent living while staying connected within the community. Several deliverables were designed to expand general awareness of the organization including a redesigned newsletter, poster, brochure, social media campaign and other promotional pieces.

Freedom Hoops – Community awareness campaign This organization provides an urban basketball ministry for Kansas City youth. They offer mentorship, character and leadership development, basketball training and team games. Freedom Hoops received a redesigned promotional booklet, a poster series advertising an upcoming event, a social media campaign and a new end-of-the-year newsletter.

Blessings Abound – Volunteer recruitment campaign Blessings Abound is a thrift store that sells and recycles donated merchandise to provide aid to those in need. A poster series, shopping bag stuffer, static and animated social media ads, brochure and other volunteer retention tools including t-shirts were part of the final campaign deliverables.



Take the Next Step

Spring semester is right around the corner! Take the next step and enroll in our Graphic Design program.