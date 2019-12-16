Medicaid expansion, K-12 funding top issues for NEJC legislators as 2020 session nears

Medicaid expansion, K-12 funding, childcare issues, and “dark store theory” were among the topics covered by local state legislators at the NEJC Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative preview last week.

Several state legislators representing northeast Johnson County gave updates on the legislation likely be debated and introduced in the upcoming session. Some issues, like Medicaid expansion, have been carried over from previous sessions.

Rep. Rui Xu, Rep. Jerry Stogsdill, Sen. Pat Pettey, Rep. Jarrod Ousley, Rep. Stephanie Clayton, and Sen. Barbara Bollier gave remarks on about a dozen topics at the chamber breakfast on Friday.

Here’s the order of legislators, their topics and timecodes from the live feed.